Scott Wilson

'Up to them' – Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Virgil van Dijk see contract plan mapped out by new Liverpool boss Arne Slot as superstar Reds trio head towards free agency

LiverpoolPremier LeagueM. SalahT. Alexander-ArnoldV. van DijkA. Slot

Arne Slot says Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk can decide their own futures amid the ongoing contract sagas at Liverpool.

  • Trio's contracts expire next summer
  • Slot leading new Liverpool era
  • Reds aiming for Premier League title
