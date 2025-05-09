Mohamed Salah ties Thierry Henry record! Liverpool star voted FWA Men's Footballer of the Year for third time as Arsenal's Alessia Russo scoops Women's prize
The Football Writers' Association have voted Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as Footballer of the Year for the third time, matching Thierry Henry's record.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Salah wins FWA Men's Footballer award
- Equals Thierry Henry's record with third title
- Russo wins FWA Women's Footballer award