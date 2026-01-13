Unfortunately for Salah, while Mane has felt free since 2021, he's no less determined to inspire Senegal a second AFCON title.
"Winning something with my country, this was the great, great, great achievement of my career," he explained. "So, having the chance to win it again, you can't imagine what it would mean to me, first of all, but also to my people."
Still, while Mane desperately wants to lift the trophy again, Salah really needs to, as even Egypt boss Hossam Hassan has admitted. "I have great confidence in him," the coach said. "I see his morale, and I feel as if he is playing with the Egypt national team for the first time."
Salah is certainly in good spirits for a man supposedly still on bad terms with his club manager, even making light of the fact that he is no longer a starter at Liverpool, and says that's because this is the "best camp" he's ever been involved in. "The players are close, we like each other, hang out together and laugh together," he said after the win over defending champions Ivory Coast.
There is no disguising the fact, though, that the odds are stacked against Salah going into his eagerly-awaited head-to-head with Mane in Tangier, as he is just one of three European-based players in the Egypt squad, whereas Senegal have 23.
With Salah on top form, anything is possible, given he is playing like a man on a mission in Morocco, having already racked up five direct goal involvements in the four games he's played so far, taking his overall tally to 16. Only one man has managed more during that time: Mane, of course, with 19.
The stage really couldn't be better set, then, for what feels like a fitting finale to one of the game's great rivalries. Salah versus Mane. Never the best of friends, but not the worst of enemies either. Just two fantastic footballers hell-bent on doing their people proud.