FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-WATFORDAFP
Calum Preston Kelly

'We weren't close' - Mohamed Salah admits there WAS tension between him & ex-Liverpool co-star Sadio Mane as Reds talisman fires back at 'selfishness' claims

M. SalahS. ManeLiverpoolPremier League

Mohamed Salah has admitted there is some truth to reports of tension with former team-mate Sadio Mane, though the two always respected each other.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Salah and Mane weren't close off the pitch
  • Responds to claims Mane thought he was selfish
  • The two enjoyed much success together under Klopp
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match