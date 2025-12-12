Mohamed Kader Meite: Rennes' towering teenage striker who's grabbed the attention of Chelsea, Man Utd & PSG

After a fast start to the following season with the B team, a first-team breakthrough felt inevitable, and five days removed from signing his first professional contract with the club, Meite was handed his senior debut in a 10-minute cameo against Toulouse in Ligue 1 in November 2024. That didn't lead to him establishing himself immediately, but after the turn of the year he was a regular feature in the squad, even earning a start against Paris Saint-Germain in March.

He would score his first two senior goals in back-to-back games against Nantes in the Breton derby and Lyon towards the end of the campaign, before firing the U19s to glory in the prestigious Coupe Gambardella in late May, netting a dramatic late winner in the final against Dijon. However, it is only this season that people have begun to sit up and take notice more broadly - including his admirers in the Premier League.

A match-winning foray off the bench in September thrust the young striker into the spotlight, as he turned the Ligue 1 clash with Lyon on its head in the space of 21 minutes. With Rennes 1-0 down, Meite had already forced a good save when he drew a game-changing red card challenge from ex-Liverpool man Tyler Morton with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Five minutes later, he made a nuisance of himself in the penalty area to assist Anthony Rouault's leveller, and in stoppage time he forced an own goal to snatch the win, pinning a defender out wide, rolling his man and crashing in a shot from an acute angle that somehow ended up in the back of net via the post and a double deflection. There was still time for the teenager to add a richly-deserved goal of his own, as he rose highest to guide a header into the bottom corner.

This was a cameo that exhibited all of Meite's very best attributes, with the performance even going viral on social media.