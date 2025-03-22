MLS commissioner Don Garber drops hint over potential fall to spring schedule change, says USMNT have 'high expectations' at 2026 World Cup
A switch to a Fall to Spring schedule is being discussed for the future of MLS in the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Garber and CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani speak on U.S. Soccer topics
- Garber shares MLS schedule change is a subject of discussion
- Talks "big expectations" for USMNT at 2026 World Cup