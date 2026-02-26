Goal.com
Live
Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

MLS opens 2026 season with record 9.7 million live viewers

Major League Soccer’s 2026 campaign is off to a historic start, translating packed stadiums into a significant spike in national and international viewership. After posting the highest Opening Weekend attendance in league history, MLS reported record viewership across linear television and streaming platforms — a 59 percent increase compared to the same point last season.

    Record momentum to start season

    The audience figures include Apple TV distribution, U.S. and Canadian broadcast partners, and additional international outlets, signaling strong early-season demand for league content.

    Digital engagement followed a similar upward trend. Combined MLS and club social media channels recorded a 22 percent year-over-year increase, while the league’s TikTok Live pregame show generated 113,000 views, reflecting growing fan interaction across platforms.

    The largest Opening Weekend attendance ever

    In stadiums, Opening Weekend drew 387,271 fans, setting multiple benchmarks. It was the largest Opening Weekend attendance ever and the highest single match-weekend total in league history. The marquee matchup between Inter Miami CF and LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum attracted 75,673 spectators, marking the second-largest standalone crowd MLS has ever recorded.

    Everything set for Week 2

    The momentum continues into Week 2, which features a full schedule of matches. Among the highlights, Real Salt Lake hosting Seattle Sounders FC in the Walmart Saturday Showdown, followed by Inter Miami CF visiting Orlando City SC in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. Both fixtures will stream on Apple TV.

    Week 1 results and attendance

    St. Louis CITY SC 1-1 Charlotte FCEnergizer Park — 22,423

    FC Cincinnati 2-0 Atlanta United FCTQL Stadium — 25,513

    D.C. United 1-0 Philadelphia Union Audi Field — 18,003

    Orlando City SC 1-2 New York Red BullsInter&Co Stadium — 24,453

    Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-0 Real Salt LakeBC Place — 23,546

    Austin FC 2-2 Minnesota United FCQ2 Stadium — 20,738

    FC Dallas 3-2 Toronto FC Toyota Stadium — 11,004

    Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 Chicago Fire FCShell Energy Stadium — 20,254

    Nashville SC 4-1 New England RevolutionGEODIS Park — 25,044

    Los Angeles FC 3-0 Inter Miami CFLos Angeles Memorial Coliseum — 75,673

    Portland Timbers 3-2 Columbus Crew Providence Park — 22,210

    San Diego FC 5-0 CF Montréal Snapdragon Stadium — 25,412

    San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Sporting Kansas CityPayPal Park — 16,367

    LA Galaxy 1-1 New York City FCDignity Health Sports Park — 25,025

    Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Colorado RapidsLumen Field — 31,606