Millie Bright is back for England - but Lionesses now have a centre-back selection dilemma to solve

The Chelsea skipper joins Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Millie Turner and Maya Le Tissier in a stacked area of Sarina Wiegman's squad

For the first time since February last year, the Lionesses have both Leah Williamson and Millie Bright in the same squad again. England's dependable duo in the heart of defence during the European Championship triumph of 2022, the pair can each lay claim to being among the best in their position - and their recent returns to fitness certainly give Sarina Wiegman a thing or two to think about.

That's because the Dutchwoman can also call upon Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Millie Turner and Maya Le Tissier in her squad for this double-header against France as qualifying for the 2025 Euros continues. That's six centre-backs, even if Wiegman sees Le Tissier more as a right-back, and that's with Arsenal's Player of the Season Lotte Wubben-Moy to come back in after she recovers from a foot problem, plus Esme Morgan, also in the squad, often getting her chances for the Lionesses in the middle of the back four.

Wiegman has enough players in the position to lay the foundation for at least three different starting XIs. So what on earth does she do with them all as the build-up to next summer's tournament continues?