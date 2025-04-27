Millie Bobby Brown attends Liverpool clash with Tottenham as Stranger Things star hopes to see her favourite side win Premier League title at Anfield
Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown was in attendance at Anfield to witness her favourite club Liverpool win the Premier League title.
- Millie Bobby Brown attended Spurs clash at Anfield
- Liverpool took a 3-1 lead at half-time
- Reds secured their 20th English top-flight title