AFP
Mikel Merino undergoes surgery on foot injury to leave Arsenal sweating on tight recovery timeline
Merino undergoes surgery
Per Football.London, Merino underwent surgery on the foot injury sustained against United and he now faces a race against time to return before the end of the campaign. The 29-year-old has scored four goals and registered three assists thus far this season but he is now set to spend the next eight weeks unable to put serious weight on the affected foot. He can still work in the gym, and there is an optimism he will be able to return before the end of the season, as the Gunners look to win their first Premier League title since 2004.
Arteta has said on Merino potentially coming back this term: “Well, we hope so. I don't know. Obviously, he needs to go through a procedure, which is never always positive. He's a big player for us.
“An athlete that has such a versatility and capacity to compete in various positions. Yeah, that's a big blow.”
- AFP
Merino has fractured foot
Merino has fractured his foot, and Arteta claims the extent of the injury is "rare".
He added: “Let's see. It's a very rare injury, so we have to wait and see once we have the surgery. How that reacts daily.
“Obviously, monitor it throughout the week for the surgery. I know Mikel is going to do absolutely everything that he possibly can to come back as quick as possible.
“But, as well, he has to respect the healing process and the fact that, obviously, it's an injury that is quite rare.”
Merino will also hope to return before the end of the season as he aims to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
It is a blow for a player who was revelling in his side's fine form earlier this term, telling the club's website: "Obviously, football is not only about results. It's the main thing, but when you can enjoy playing with these teammates, it's just a joy, and I'm enjoying it every time I'm on the pitch.
"I think everyone is giving their best and enjoying as well, and that's the best mix we can have, so performing and enjoying is the magic recipe, so yeah, very happy."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Merino's impressive adaptation
Merino was signed as a midfielder but has developed into a real option for the Gunners up front, with Arteta marvelling at his versatility.
He added: “Yes, as a striker certainly not [something he ever dreamt he could do] but that’s the thing as well that you learn when you sign a player – I knew he could offer much more than what he had, and especially after I met him for the first time because a player that has that amount of curiosity, the way he loves his profession and football, it’s difficult to put limits to that.”
The Gunners currently sit six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league but, along with Merino, are without Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard amid a rash of injury issues this term.
- AFP
What comes next?
Arteta's side play Brentford in a tricky looking away trip in midweek. The Bees currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and are only five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with potential ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League. Arsenal will then take a break from their nerve-jangling title race, as they take on Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Advertisement