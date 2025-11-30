Getty Images Sport
Mikel Merino slams Moises Caicedo for 'horrible' red card challenge after Arsenal scrap to 1-1 draw against ten-man Chelsea
Taylor sends off Caicedo after VAR intervention
Caicedo's challenge on Merino, which saw him catch the Arsenal star's ankle after flying in studs up, brought on a lengthy delay after the 34th minute. Taylor brandished the yellow card after Caicedo was restored to his feet, before instantly being beckoned over to the pitchside monitor. The 47-year-old referee quickly overturned the call, and explaining his decision to the Stamford Bridge crowd, he said: "After review, Chelsea 25, makes a challenge with excessive force and endangers the safety of the opponent, therefore my final decision is red card."
After Chelsea took the lead in the 46th minute through a Trevoh Chalobah header, Merino levelled the scores as he outjumped Malo Gusto at the back post to power home a header of his own just before the hour mark.
Speaking after the game, Merino shared that despite the initial decision and lengthy delay, he knew Caicedo's tackle was worthy of a red. The makeshift striker also revealed that he did not speak to his opponent following the game.
Merino: 'It was a horrible challenge'
Speaking to Sky Sports following the top of the table clash, Merino said: "I felt my ankle go all the way but luckily I have very mobile ankles and body. I knew it was a horrible challenge and it was going to be a red card."
When asked if he had spoken to Caicedo, he simply replied: "No. Nothing."
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was also asked about the red card tackle, and defended his player while pointing to an incident when the Blues faced Tottenham earlier in the season that saw Rodrigo Bentancur escape a sending off.
"I think he red card is the red card. I struggle to understand the different ways to judge," Maresca said on Sky Sports. "What about Bentancur to Reece? Why is one a red card and one isn't? I think it's a red card tonight, it's clear. Why the difference? Is what it is. Moises is always the same way. Top player for us. The desire from him is to try and win the game."
Did Taylor 're-referee' with the assistance of VAR?
Sky Sports pundit Daniel Sturridge took a different view during half time. The former Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea striker criticised the use of technology, suggesting Taylor had "re-refereed" the decision, after initially deeming it a bookable offence in real time.
Sturridge said: "When you see it slowed down, it looks nasty. Initially the referee makes a decision to give him a yellow card. And they've re-reffed it.
"When you look at the challenge slowed down, it makes the referee's mind up for him. When you go to the screen and see that slowed down, that's a red."
Commentator Alan Smith made similar comments in real-time, saying: "They're having a long look at it. He's come in at some speed and some force.
"Well this could be the crucial moment in this contest. It's important they show it at full speed.
"He missed the ball by a split second, but he comes at it with some force, and his straight leg is what they are usually concerned about. He's going to be fortunate if he stays on the pitch here."
Former Chelsea winger and BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Pat Nevin said: "We thought he had got away with one there - but he was out of control, the ball was miles away and the challenge was awful. Something like that could break your ankle."
Will Chelsea's ill-discipline cost them ground in the title race?
Caicedo's red card was the seventh dismissal of the 2025-26 campaign for Chelsea, including Maresca's sending off in the raucous celebrations during their 2-1 win over Liverpool in October.
The Blues have now taken just one point in three Premier League games where one of their players has been dismissed. Chelsea fell to a 2-1 away defeat against Manchester United in September after Robert Sanchez was sent off, while Chalobah's dismissal prompted a stunning Brighton comeback in their 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.
If Maresca's side are to keep pace with Arsenal, they will need to have their best players on the pitch and available, especially during such a packed schedule of games over Christmas. Pending an appeal, Caicedo will have to serve a three-match ban, and while Chelsea were able to circumnavigate his absence in a febrile second half, his ongoing absence could prove to be a real setback for this burgeoning team.
