Mikel Arteta 'needs to change the feeling around his name' to match levels of childhood friend Xabi Alonso - and could rival Real Madrid's new boss with Barcelona
Mikel Arteta has been told "to change the feeling around his name" to match the levels of his childhood friend Xabi Alonso.
- Arsenal end the season trophyless under Arteta
- Spaniard not won anything since FA Cup in 2020
- Compared to incoming Real Madrid manager Alonso