Getty
Mikel Arteta tells Viktor Gyokeres 'two things have to merge' if £64m striker is to become Arsenal success
Gyokeres struggling at Arsenal post injury recovery
Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal in the summer after scoring heavily for Sporting CP, but his transition to the Premier League has been slower than expected. The striker managed just one league goal since September and missed crucial development time after joining without a proper pre-season and then picking up an injury. Arteta has repeatedly defended the player’s progress, emphasising that adaptation to Arsenal’s system and the demands of English football takes time.
His limited goal return has become a talking point as the Gunners battle at the top of the Premier League table, especially after their lead was narrowed following a recent defeat at Aston Villa. Despite Gyokeres’ struggles, Arsenal have remained competitive, but Arteta is aware that the No.9 position must eventually provide greater scoring output. With Gabriel Jesus returning to fitness, competition for minutes is intensifying at a key point in the campaign.
As pressure around Gyokeres grows, questions have been raised about whether Arsenal must change their approach to suit him or whether he must mould himself to their tactical demands. Arteta, addressing this balance directly, outlined the combined responsibility needed from both sides. His explanation offers the clearest insight yet into how the club sees Gyokeres’ long-term development and what must happen for his £64m move to be considered a success.
- AFP
Arteta explains what Gyokeres has to do to succeed at Arsenal
Speaking to the media, Arteta explained the shared responsibility between Arsenal and Gyokeres, saying: “I think the two things have to merge. I think we have to put the player in the best possible condition to explode and fulfil his potential. And there are certain things that within the role, in the manner that we play, has to be fulfilled.”
He continued by highlighting the importance of the team around the forward, adding: “And that’s a combination of both. And then it’s not only that. I think more important is the connections and the players around him at the end.”
Addressing Gyokeres’ progress and fitness, Arteta said: “Those interactions, that understanding, how it develops. And before the injury, I think he was in a great place. I think it took him a while at the beginning because, as you said, it’s a different league, different demands. He had no pre-season. And now he’s starting to get, again, some momentum. And the goals will come, and we’re going to be very pleased with him.” Asked what will help unlock the striker’s form, he added: “Yes, probably the thing that’s going to unlock him is goals, and he’s so used to that that I think he needs that for himself, for his confidence, and I think we’re going to judge his performances based on that as well. That’s logical, but for the rest, I think he’s in a really good place. I think physically he’s in a good place, and now he needs to start to convert the chances that he’s getting.”
Gyokeres brought in at Arsenal to improve offense
Gyokeres was signed to bring a more direct, physically dominant option to Arsenal’s attack, a contrast to the fluid movement provided by Jesus. The Swede’s impressive scoring record in Portugal created major expectations, but the transition to England has exposed the differences in tempo, physicality and tactical discipline between leagues. Arsenal believe his profile still fits the long-term vision, especially with Arteta seeking more vertical threat and penalty-box presence.
His early adaptation was hindered by arriving without a pre-season, something Arteta repeatedly referenced as a critical factor in his slower start. Players who join late or return from injury often struggle with Arsenal’s high-intensity demands, which rely on timing, pressing structure and positional rotations. Gyokeres’ lack of rhythm made it difficult for him to integrate in the same way as those who completed a full summer programme.
- Getty Images
Arsenal will continue to back Gyokeres
Arsenal plan to continue giving Gyokeres minutes as he rebuilds sharpness, but he now faces competition from Jesus, whose return naturally increases expectations for goal output. Arteta is convinced that Gyokeres will eventually “explode” once adaptation and tactical cohesion fully align, but patience will be required from fans and analysts alike.
If Gyokeres can begin converting chances, the long-term outlook changes dramatically, as Arsenal believe he has all the tools to become a top Premier League striker. Should the drought continue, pressure will inevitably increase, but Arteta remains publicly unwavering in his support.
Advertisement