Mikel Arteta backed to bring trophies to Arsenal by iconic Gunners defender despite agonising near-misses in Champions League and Premier League this season
Ex-Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen claims Mikel Arteta has the Gunners on the cusp of glory despite a dissapointing Premier League title challenge.
- Arsenal go through another season without silverware
- Gunners beaten to league title by Liverpool
- Vermaelen adamant success will arrive