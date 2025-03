Mikel Arteta says it is "very unfortunate" that Chido Obi-Martin left Arsenal for Manchester United as the teenager prepares to face his old club.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Obi-Martin swaps Arsenal for Man Utd

Set to face old club this weekend

Arteta says his exit was "very unfortunate" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱