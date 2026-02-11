Mikel Arteta reacts to 'very sad news' of Tottenham sacking Thomas Frank as Arsenal manager hails 'excellent coach and extraordinary man'

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Arsenal boss Arteta was asked for his thoughts and feelings on the club's north London rivals deciding to part company with their manager.

"Well, always very sad news when you have a colleague that doesn't continue doing his job because Thomas is an excellent coach, he's an extraordinary man as well and he's proven that in the league. We know where we are. We know that our responsibility is beyond just performance," Arteta replied. "That sometimes result dictates what happens with us. We wish him all the very best for whatever he decides to do next."

Arteta was also quizzed on whether the Premier League is becoming more impatient, while it was put to him that Spurs have now cycled their way through eight different managers during his time in the Arsenal dugout.

"I don't know. I don't think you can just take every example in the same possible way. I think in the context of every club it is very different but it's always a possibility," he added.

"I think every era is different at every club and we have in this Premier League two of the most iconic managers with Arsene and Sir Alex as well for so many years. That has changed a lot from both clubs. I don't know.

"It depends on many factors. In my opinion the first one is if you have the players right behind you and they enjoy what they do and they believe in what you do, it's a big thing. Then you have to win a lot of games because at the end, if you don't do that, you're not going to continue in the job, and that's the reality of our job."