BROUGHT TO YOU BY
20240417 Mikel Arteta(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

‘Gutted’ Mikel Arteta reveals the one thing Arsenal were missing to ‘unlock the tie’ against Bayern after Champions League exit

Mikel ArtetaArsenalBayern Munich vs ArsenalBayern MunichChampions League

Mikel Arteta admitted that the Arsenal dressing room is "gutted" after their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern beat Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate
  • Arteta admitted Gunners were not at required level
  • Revealed what his team were missing

Editors' Picks