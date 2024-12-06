Michelle Agyemang: Arsenal & England's teenage goal-machine with the potential to be the Lionesses' next great No.9

After signing her first professional contract with the Gunners back in May, the 18-year-old is now helping Brighton bid for a Champions League spot

When England's final international break of 2024 ended this week with just one goal scored across two games, it was understandable that Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman was asked if this return concerned her. The centre-forward position is one of those in the team that really lacks depth, something exposed more by the fact that it doesn't feel as if Alessia Russo's strengths have been maximised in the system as of late. That is an issue for Wiegman to solve right now, particularly ahead of England's European title defence next summer.

Further down the line, though, there are reasons for fans of the Lionesses to believe that lack of depth up front will not be a problem. That's because there are a number of exciting centre-forwards coming through, with Michelle Agyemang prime among them.