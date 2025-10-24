Michael Owen has revealed the TWO stars he believes are behind Mohamed Salah’s worrying dip in form for Liverpool and points at key statistic to back up theory

Owen told Sky Bet: "Salah has been scoring goals for years and years. Nobody would be surprised if he scored in his next game and went on a run. If there's anyone in the Premier League you shouldn't doubt, it's him. That said, if there's something more going on, then age could be a factor - he's 33 now. I retired at that age myself, so you can't go on forever. That's one possible reason. Another is that there's no Trent Alexander-Arnold feeding him those balls anymore - the dynamic has changed."

He added: "Conor Bradley plays differently, he looks to run past Salah rather than serve him. I did some analysis on TV showing that Salah is picking up the ball about 10 per cent deeper on average than last season. The tactics haven't changed, but the personnel have. Or it could just be that the team isn't firing yet. Every attacking player goes through a spell like this. It's more likely just a blip, and he'll bounce back soon, but it could be a bit of all the above."