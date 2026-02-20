'Wasn't screaming on the motorway' - Michael Carrick reveals how he found out that Man Utd job was his
Carrick beat Solskjaer to interim Man Utd post
Former England international Carrick, who spent time in the respective coaching teams of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was appointed as United’s stop-gap boss on January 13. Darren Fletcher had taken in two games as caretaker manager on the back of Ruben Amorim’s sacking.
Solskjaer was a contender to take over again having previously spent three years at the helm, but the Norwegian was ultimately overlooked following a quick round of interviews. Carrick stepped back into the dugout seven months on from severing ties with Championship side Middlesbrough.
- Getty Images Sport
How Carrick reacted to being handed the reins
Quizzed by BBC Sport on when he got the call from Old Trafford, Carrick said: “I was actually in the car. I was driving on the way up to Newcastle at the time when the message came through. It was a nice thing to hear - of course it was - but I was quite calm about it actually.
“I don't know why, but it just felt right. And that's not me being arrogant or blase in any way - it just felt quite normal. You get a good feeling from it, but I've been here for so long and experienced so much that probably, at some point, I was always hoping in the back of my mind that the opportunity would come along - and thankfully it has.
He added on his reaction to receiving that news: “Listen, I was delighted obviously. To be at this club is special, so I'm not playing it down, but it wasn't the case that I came off the phone shouting and screaming and celebrating on the motorway or anything. I just called my wife and said, 'this is what's happened, this is where we're at'.”
Will Carrick be dusting off Ferguson's infamous hairdryer?
Carrick opened his tenure with a run of four successive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham. A dramatic point was then taken from a 1-1 draw at his former club, West Ham.
The former midfielder is not the kind of character to rant and rave, telling the BBC when asked if he will be delivering Sir Alex Ferguson-esque hairdryer treatment in the dressing room: “Yeah, I'm not sure I could replicate that! I wouldn't try to! A couple of times I've seen it and it puts you at the back of your seat, trying to get further away from it. But, again, you're talking about Sir Alex and he was the genius at using people and getting the best out of people in so many different ways - support, pushing, a bit stronger than pushing at times - but it worked. It was all about getting the best out of his players.”
- Getty Images Sport
Could Carrick be appointed on a permanent basis?
Carrick is fully aware that he has only been appointed on a short-term basis, and needs to take things one game at a time, but will not shy away from the fact that he would like to earn a permanent contract.
He said when asked about future plans: “It's not a stock answer - for me, it's the ultimate role. I'm really enjoying it, I love what I'm doing. I'm fortunate. I feel privileged to be in the position I am, but it's not the fact that I believe I can do it and I'm here to do it.
“I said it when I came in - there's the sentimental side of that... of understanding the role and coming through the club and being here and loving the club and being a supporter and all that side of it is one thing. But, actually, I'm here to do a job now and to make a good team and be successful.
“I don't decide how long that's going to be but I love being here and while I'm here, I'll give everything I can. And I always plan for the long-term future for the benefit of the football club. That's how I believe it should be.”
Carrick has guided United into the Premier League’s top four, as they seek to secure return tickets to the Champions League party, and will take in a sixth game as Red Devils boss when heading to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for a meeting with David Moyes and Everton on Monday.