Mia Enderby: Liverpool's Lauren Hemp-like teen on track to fulfil her dream of playing for the Lionesses

The England youth international had an excellent first season in the Women's Super League and looks sure to have a huge future

There are not too many better ways to announce yourself as one of the Lionesses’ hottest prospects than by flicking the ball over the head of an England legend to set yourself up for your first goal for a club like Liverpool. That’s exactly how Mia Enderby, the Reds’ 18-year-old starlet, marked her name out as one to remember this past season.

It was back in November that she received the ball while under pressure from Steph Houghton, captain of the Lionesses for seven years, only to twist and lift it beyond the veteran defender while on the turn. In an instant, she was in behind, her lightning pace leaving her opponent in her wake as she burst into the box and arrowed the ball into the far corner.

It might not have been a monumental goal in terms of the result, simply changing the scoreline from 4-2 to 4-3 in the dying embers of Liverpool’s Continental Cup defeat to Manchester City. But after shining in the second-tier with Sheffield United for two years, this felt like the moment Enderby caught the eye on a wider scale and put herself on many more maps across England.

The Lionesses have a lot of exciting young talent coming through the system right now, and a pathway prepared to help them to the top, but Enderby’s debut season in the Women’s Super League has only reinforced the idea that she is prime among them.