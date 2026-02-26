Getty Images Sport
'Proud to have chosen Mexico' - Former USMNT one-cap player Richard Ledezma shares El Tri dream after scoring vs. Iceland
Aims to play World Cup with Mexico
Ledezma has emerged as one of the top performers in his position in Liga MX and believes his experience in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, including appearances in the UEFA Champions League, strengthens his case for a starting role with the Mexican National Team.
“I think I can compete for a starting spot because I played in Holland with PSV and I did well,” Ledezma said. “I played in the Champions League and many matches there. I believe I have the experience to do it.”
'It was my decision, my effort'
The 24-year-old emphasized the emotional significance of choosing Mexico at the international level.
“For me, it’s an honor to represent Mexico. It was my decision, my effort, and today it showed with the goal,” he said. “I’m very happy and proud to have chosen Mexico.”
Ledezma will now wait for the final World Cup roster announcement, focusing on maintaining his form with Chivas while hoping to earn a place in the squad.
“It’s about confidence right now. I have to keep doing things well at Chivas, and we’ll see....Now, we wait for the final list.”
Chivas players shine with El Tri
Mexico delivered a dominant performance overall. In addition to Ledezma’s strike, Chivas teammates Armando González and Brian Gutiérrez also found the net, while Jesús Gallardo rounded out the scoring in the four-goal win.
Former MLS talents, now Liga MX stars
Ledezma and Gutiérrez, both with past ties to the USMNT and experience in MLS, have made an immediate impact with the Mexican national team since completing their one-time switch.
Both players are now pushing to earn a spot on the final 26-man roster for the upcoming World Cup.
