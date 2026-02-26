'Proud to have chosen Mexico' - Former USMNT one-cap player Richard Ledezma shares El Tri dream after scoring vs. Iceland

Ledezma has emerged as one of the top performers in his position in Liga MX and believes his experience in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, including appearances in the UEFA Champions League, strengthens his case for a starting role with the Mexican National Team.

“I think I can compete for a starting spot because I played in Holland with PSV and I did well,” Ledezma said. “I played in the Champions League and many matches there. I believe I have the experience to do it.”