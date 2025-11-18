Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Mexico heads into the FIFA World Cup 2026 - co-hosted on home soil - with a kit that connects deeply to its roots while embracing the future.

Designed by adidas, the home jersey channels national pride through pre-Hispanic motifs and a modern performance build. For fans, it’s more than just a match shirt: it’s a symbol of unity, heritage, and Mexico’s love for football.

While the home kit has been officially revealed, the away version remains under wraps, though leaks have given a tantalising preview of its design direction. Between nostalgic references and bold new visuals, Mexico’s 2026 collection promises to be one of the most talked-about in the tournament.

