'I had a mental breakdown' - Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies reveals he 'burst into tears and started panicking' during difficult rehabilitation from ACL injury
Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies shared his painful experience of recovering from an ACL injury, emphasising on his emotional well-being.
- Davies suffered devastating ACL injury in March
- Expected to return by the end of this year
- Explained how painful rehab process has been