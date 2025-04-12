Yousef SalechGetty
Worrying scenes as medical emergency sees Cardiff star Yousef Salech frantically jump into stands & leads to Championship clash against Stoke being suspended for five minutes

ChampionshipY. SalechCardiffStoke

Cardiff City's Championship clash with Stoke City was suspended due to a medical emergency in the crowd, as Yousef Salech jumped into the stands.

  • Cardiff vs Stoke suspended after medical emergency
  • Striker Salech went into crowd to help
  • Referee took players off field before restarting match
