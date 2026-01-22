'Maybe Manchester City!' - Joe Cole calls on Pep Guardiola to launch bid for Adam Wharton after landing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in January

Cole has identified a potential weakness in City’s armoury that could force Pep Guardiola back into the transfer market this summer. Speaking to Paddy Power, the former Chelsea and England midfielder highlighted the sluggish return of Rodri as a major worry for the champions. The Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to recapture his imperious best since returning to the fold, with Cole pointing to City’s recent Champions League struggles as evidence that the midfield engine room needs reinforcement.

"All the top clubs will be looking at him [this summer]. Maybe Manchester City, with Rodri looking like he’s not quite got up to speed yet since being back," Cole observed. His assessment comes in the wake of City’s embarrassing defeat to Bodo/Glimt, a match where the usually dominant Spaniard appeared uncharacteristically vulnerable.

"They might want some cover in that position, he [Rodri] looked lightweight the other night against Bodo/Glimt," Cole added. With the physical demands of Premier League and European football showing no signs of easing, relying solely on a recovering Rodri could be a gamble Guardiola is unwilling to take, potentially opening the door for a new deep-lying playmaker to enter the fray.