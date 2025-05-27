May Earps' shock England retirement is a bitter blow to the Lionesses Euros hopes - no wonder Sarina Wiegman is 'angry' with her former No.1

The Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper made the shock announcement on Tuesday, less than six weeks before this summer's tournament in Switzerland

Mary Earps sent shockwaves across women's football on Tuesday when, less than six weeks out from the beginning of the Lionesses' European Championship title defence, she announced her immediate retirement from international football. Still only 32 years old, the goalkeeper has been key to England's incredible success under Sarina Wiegman, playing starring roles in the Euro 2022 triumph and run to the 2023 Women's World Cup final. This summer, though, the Lionesses will be without her.

It's not been easy for Earps as of late. Hannah Hampton's impressive development has led to the Chelsea star becoming a serious rival for the No.1 spot, so much so that Wiegman said she was "a little bit ahead" of Earps during England's latest camp, in April, in that bid to be the starting goalkeeper at the Euros.

But Earps was by no means out of the running. Hot on the heels of her younger team-mate and with much more experience at international level, there was still a real chance for her to start - and if not, support a young Lionesses team that, in Wiegman's latest squad, features nine players that have never been to a major tournament.

Earps might have started just one game for her country in 2025, but this news is a blow to England and their European title defence in so many ways - and leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of those who have seen her deliver so many incredible moments for the Lionesses.