Max Dowman for England?! 15-year-old sensation set to be promoted five age groups as Arsenal starlet's rise continues

The hottest of prospects has already represented his country at U17 and U19 level, having been bumped up classes there, and could be in line for an U21 opportunity at some point in the not too distant future.

Carsley admits as much, telling reporters when asked if Dowman is one of those that he is prepared to promote: "He’s a player that we’re monitoring. Sometimes that talent, we have to accelerate it so quickly because of the challenge they are getting at their clubs.

"It’s important that we keep in mind how young Max is and we are fully aware of him. We get all of the feedback from the camps that he plays on and there is definitely time. He’ll definitely get his chance within the U21s."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!