Chelsea boss Mauricio PochettinoGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Mauricio Pochettino applauds himself during Chelsea press conference after being told impressive Premier League stat

Mauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier League

The Chelsea manager applauded himself after a journalist pointed out an impressive Premier League stat of the Blues.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pochettino applauded himself in press conference
  • Chelsea's impressive performance since December 26 pointed out
  • Blues won their last three Premier League games

Editors' Picks