'Situation isn't ideal' - Matt Turner worried about losing USMNT No.1 spot as Nottingham Forest loanee vows to 'make changes' amid frustrating spell at Crystal Palace
Matt Turner admits that his “situation isn’t ideal”, with a lack of game time at club level putting his No.1 spot with the USMNT under threat.
- Tumbled down the pecking order at Forest
- Limited to cup outings during Palace loan
- Faces competition for international berth