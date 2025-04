'Source of all opportunities' - Mason Greenwood named as Marseille's man of the match by French media after scoring brace in thrashing of Montpellier M. Greenwood Marseille Marseille vs Montpellier Montpellier Ligue 1

Marseille thrashed Montpellier 5-1 on Saturday, and French media named Mason Greenwood as their man of the match following the forward's brace.