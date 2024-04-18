Mason Greenwood Manchester UnitedGetty
Chris Burton

Mason Greenwood to be Man Utd transfer makeweight? Red Devils prepared to use on-loan winger in part-exchange deal for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer

Mason GreenwoodManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersGleison BremerJuventusGetafeSerie A

Mason Greenwood could become a transfer makeweight for Manchester United, with a part-exchange deal for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer being mooted.

  • Winger currently enjoying Getafe loan spell
  • Permanent move predicted this summer
  • Brazilian defender may head in opposite direction

