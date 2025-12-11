Mason Greenwood's chances of Premier League return revealed amid Tottenham links

Reports by TEAMtalk state that sources reveal a Premier League return for Greenwood is still believed to be 'off limits', despite his strong goalscoring record with French giants Marseille.

Greenwood is still just 24 years-old and netted 21 Ligue 1 goals in his debut campaign in the competition, following that on with another 13 in all competitions this term, 10 in the league to lead the division’s top scorer charts at present.

Marseille are currently third in Ligue 1, four points behind PSG and five behind leaders Lens, while Roberto De Zerbi’s men have won successive Champions League games to reach nine points in the competition and rise comfortably into the play-off places.

Greenwood’s form has led to ‘hope’ that he can ‘step up to a bigger stage’, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reported to hold an interest in the former Carrington academy graduate. However, reports of a return to the Premier League are not believed to be viable for the forward.