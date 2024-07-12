Mary Earps England 2023Getty
Richard Mills

Mary Earps models Victoria's Secret T-Shirt Bra Collection as Lionesses star lands another fashion collaboration

Mary EarpsEnglandEuropean Championship QualificationShowbizFashion

Lionesses star Mary Earps has swapped her goalkeeper gloves to be the face of Victoria's Secret UK's latest campaign.

  • Mary Earps' star continues to rise
  • Fronts Victoria's Secret UK's new campaign
  • Becomes face of logo t-shirt bra collection
