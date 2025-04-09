Mary Earps facing uphill battle to be England No.1 - but Michelle Agyemang is a Euro 2025 wildcard: Lionesses winners & losers as Sarina Wiegman's side impress and disappoint in Nations League clashes with Belgium

There was plenty to learn from the European champions' April camp, which produced two extremely contrasting results against the same opponent

Four days is a long time in football - or apparently so, given that was the time between England's 5-0 demotion of Belgium in Bristol and a dismal 3-2 defeat to the same opponent in Leuven. That second scoreline flattered the Lionesses, too, whose defending was so dreadful on Tuesday night that they were 3-0 down with less than half an hour played.

After so many positives in the Friday fixture - which produced five different goal-scorers, a comfortable clean sheet and first senior international strikes for both Keira Walsh, winning her 83rd cap, and Aggie Beever-Jones, racking up just her fourth - the rematch changed the entire reflection of this international window for England.

Having sat in pole position in their Nations League group, the Lionesses have now slipped to second and put unnecessary pressure on their final two games, which will come shortly after the club season in Europe concludes. First, they host a Portugal side that held them to a 1-1 draw in February, then they travel to Spain to take on the world champions. If they want to be in the best possible position come the 2027 Women's World Cup draw, and have a shot at actually winning the Nations League itself, positive results are vital. To get them, Sarina Wiegman's side will have to be much better than they were in Belgium, and much more like they were at home.

Fortunately, despite the doom and gloom this camp ended on, there were some real positives for the England boss to take out of these two games. Most of those, of course, came from the 5-0 victory, but there were also a couple in defeat, especially as a teenage talent boldly announced herself as a star for the future - and possibly a late contender for Wiegman's squad for this summer's European Championships.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the Lionesses' April camp...