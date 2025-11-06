Marseille left with 'huge feeling of injustice' as Roberto De Zerbi and his players rage at refereeing decision in Atalanta loss

Marseille head coach De Zerbi was shown a yellow card by referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez when he protested the decision to not check a potential handball on Atalanta's Ederson. After the game, he voiced his frustrations and labelled the entire episode "dubious".

"It's a shame to have lost, they're a strong team," he told Canal+ after the match. "The first 20 minutes weren't good, not up to our level. We didn't play well, we lost possession too often. After that, we played better, we absolutely didn't deserve to lose.

"Then there's this somewhat dubious episode… I'm optimistic. We had eight or nine injured players, important players. I must remind you of that.

"I'm not a referee, I don't know the rules perfectly. But I have a good memory and I know we lost a match in Madrid for a similar reason. That's all I can think of. I think we've suffered three bizarre defeats. We haven't been lucky. The rules are different in Madrid and Marseille. In Lisbon, we also lose in isolated incidents. At 11 against 11, we never lose. We probably even win. And there's tonight."

Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia didn't mince his words either. "For my part, yes. It's hard to accept [the result]," the Marseille chief admitted. "They say it's a natural position (Ederson's arm being held away from the body), but I don't think it's natural to have your arm like that. You see [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang] preparing to shoot, so his arm completely changes the trajectory of the ball.

"Everything they tell us at the beginning of the year when they hold meetings... For me, there was everything that should have led to that penalty being awarded. Then we conceded the goal that killed us, so it was obviously a big responsibility.

“Also, I didn’t appreciate the arrogant attitude of the referees. After these incidents, we have to focus and do our job to the best of our ability.”