Mario Balotelli gives strong take on Jose Mourinho being replaced by Daniele De Rossi at Roma as ex-Inter Milan striker makes 'enthusiasm' claim

Mario Balotelli gives strong take on Jose Mourinho being replaced by Daniele De Rossi at Roma as ex-Inter Milan striker makes 'enthusiasm' claimRitabrata BanerjeeGetty/GOALRomaJose MourinhoDaniele De RossiSerie AEx-Inter star Mario Balotelli spoke about Jose Mourinho being replaced by Daniele De Rossi at Roma.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBalotelli's take on De Rossi replacing MourinhoRoma won their last three Serie A gamesRoma to face Inter next in Serie A