Marcus Rashford's mother reveals tragic death of Man Utd star's cousin 'set him back a lot' this season and warns him about 'wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing' after Belfast nightclub controversy
The mother of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has explained how personal tragedy set her son “back a lot” this season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Devils star hit 30 goals last season
- Struggled for a spark in 2023-24
- Dealing with issues on & off the field