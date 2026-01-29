Marcus Rashford joins Man Utd legend David Beckham in exclusive goal club after scoring stunning Champions League free-kick for Barcelona

Rashford came through the same youth system at Old Trafford as former England captain Becks. A senior breakthrough was made while still in his teens, with the expectation being that he would - like fellow winger Ryan Giggs - go on to become a one-club man.

After hitting 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, Rashford was rewarded with a lucrative new contract. Those terms were intended to keep him in Manchester as major honours were chased down with the Red Devils.

A surprising dip in form led to Rashford slipping down the attacking pecking order at United, with a loan spell at Aston Villa being sanctioned in January 2025. Having briefly rekindled a lost spark there, Barcelona came calling in the summer transfer window.

Rashford jumped at the chance to join Lamine Yamal and Co at Camp Nou, and has fared admirably across his stint in Spain. His ninth goal for Barcelona was recorded when facing FC Copenhagen in European action.