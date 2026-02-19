Marcos Senesi's preferred club revealed as Bournemouth defender weighs up options ahead of free agency

Among the long list of suitors, one club stands head and shoulders above the rest in the player's mind. Barcelona have reportedly moved into pole position, not just because of their stature, but because Senesi himself has identified the Catalan giants as his preferred destination. According to reports from TeamTalk, the allure of the Blaugrana is a huge lure for Senesi, and it would be ‘tough to ignore’ the opportunity to wear the famous shirt at Camp Nou should an official offer arrive.

The interest is reciprocal, as sporting director Deco and the Barcelona hierarchy look to bolster a backline that has looked fragile this season. Following the departure of Inigo Martinez, the squad lacks a natural left-footed specialist in central defence. While the club have dreamt of marquee signings like Alessandro Bastoni or Josko Gvardiol, the reality of their financial situation makes a free transfer for a proven Premier League performer like Senesi an extremely attractive proposition for the upcoming window.