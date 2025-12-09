Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back! Goalkeeper returns to Barcelona squad as seven-month absence ends following dramatic summer feud

The medical green light was officially communicated by the club this week, but it was Hansi Flick's decision to include him in the squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt that confirmed the goalkeeper's rehabilitation is complete.

However, he remains unlikely to feature for the Catalan club after enduring the most difficult period of Ter Stegen’s decade-long stay in Catalonia. The injury required surgery and a gruelling recovery process, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as Barcelona navigated a turbulent summer transfer window and a blistering start to the new season.

Ter Stegen’s return brings an end to a saga that threatened to destroy his legacy at the club. The "dramatic feud" of the summer was one of the most explosive storylines of the transfer window. Following his injury, reports emerged that Barcelona intended to use his long-term absence to register Joan Garcia outside of the salary cap limits.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when it was reported that Ter Stegen initially refused to sign the necessary medical paperwork to authorise the move, leading to threats of disciplinary action from the board and the temporary stripping of his captaincy. The standoff was described by local media as "total war," with the club actively trying to force him out and the player digging his heels in, citing his contract and his family's settled life in the area.

While the legal threats eventually subsided, the scars of that conflict remain. His inclusion in the squad on Tuesday is the first step towards normalcy, but the relationship between player and board is understood to be fragile at best.

The rise of Joan Garcia has been the silver lining to the chaos. Since arriving for €25 million from Espanyol, the Catalan keeper has been a revelation. His shot-stopping ability and calmness with the ball at his feet have won over the Culers, many of whom had grown frustrated with Ter Stegen’s perceived decline prior to his injury.

Garcia’s form has justified the club’s aggressive pursuit of him. With four clean sheets in La Liga and a string of "game-winning" saves, he has made the number one shirt his own. For Ter Stegen, the challenge is no longer just about fitness; it is about proving he is still relevant in a team that has learned to live without him.

