'He needs to be at his peak' - Bayern Munich chief addresses Manuel Neuer future as German giants weigh up new contract for 'legendary' goalkeeper

The uncertainty surrounding Neuer's future has sparked much debate in Germany, with many calling for the club to hand him an extension. There are even suggestions he could return to the national team for the World Cup due to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's struggles at Barcelona and Girona.

Speaking on the specific requirements for an extension, Eberl stated that the club's expectations remain incredibly high despite Neuer's veteran status. "He must be capable of performing at a top level – just as he currently is. That would also have to be the case in the coming season," Eberl explained to Sport1. "It's about how Manuel feels, whether he wants to and whether he sees himself as capable of delivering his performances for another year. At almost 40, he's still a top goalkeeper in Europe."

The sporting director emphasised that an honest conversation about motivation is essential. "Of course, it has to continue. You have to talk about what his motivation and his tension are. We as a club expect that and want to find that out together with him." While the player himself has suggested he will think about it more towards the end of the season, the club are already assessing its long-term options to ensure the position remains secure.