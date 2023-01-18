Manchester United most expensive player sales - How the Red Devils made £625 million in outgoing transfers

Manchester United are one of the most iconic clubs in the world. Period.
The Red Devils are known for their incredible history, one that was based on developing and promoting young talent in order to lay a firm foundation in England's footballing history.
While United's academy remains one of the best in the world, since the turn of the millennium, they have used their immense global appeal to not only attract but also sell some of the greatest talent in the world.
They have made some astonishing player sales, with some of the biggest names leaving Old Trafford for a mammoth fee.
Who ranks among the top most expensive sales made by the Red Devils?
Let's take a look!
Manchester United biggest transfer sales by season
|Season
|Biggest Sale
|Fee
|Total Sales
|2022-23
|Andreas Pereira
|£10m
|£16.60m
|2021-22
|Daniel James
|£25m
|£25m
|2020-21
|Chris Smalling
|£18.1m
|£19.60m
|2019-20
|Romelu Lukaku
|£70m
|£74.88m
|2018-19
|Daley Blind
|£14m
|£31m
|2017-18
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|£35m
|£44.70m
|2016-17
|Morgan Schneiderlin
|£24m
|£47.05m
|2015-16
|Angel Di Maria
|£44.3m
|£70.58m
|2014-15
|Danny Welbeck
|£16m
|£37.50m
|2013-14
|None
|Nil
|Nil
|2012-13
|Dimitar Berbatov
|£5m
|£8m
|2011-12
|John O'Shea
|£6m
|£9.30m
|2010-11
|Zoran Tosic
|£8m
|£14m
|2009-10
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|£80m
|£87.75m
|2008-09
|Gerard Pique
|£5m
|£6.75m
|2007-08
|Gabriel Heinze
|£8m
|£31.10m
|2006-07
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|£10m
|£12.20m
|2005-06
|Phil Neville
|£3.5m
|£5.3m
|2004-05
|Nicky Butt
|£2.5m
|£6m
|2003-04
|David Beckham
|£25m
|£40m
|2002-03
|Dwight Yorke
|£2.6m
|£2.6m
|2001-02
|Jaap Stam
|£18m
|£29.75m
|2000-01
|Danny Higginbotham
|£2m
|£5.40m
|Total
|£625.06m
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise