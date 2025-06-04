Manchester City closing in on third manager since March - with target set to coach at Euro 2025 before taking over Women's Super League side
Manchester City are set to appoint their third coach of the year, with the target to take over after coaching at this summer's European Championships.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City close to appointing third manager of year
- Will take over after coaching at Euro 2025
- City's last season ended without trophy or European football