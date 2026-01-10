+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Manchester City player ratings vs Exeter City: Antoine Semenyo is up and running! £65m signing scores and assists as Pep Guardiola's youthful side score TEN in incredible FA Cup rout

Manchester City opened up their FA Cup campaign with a barely believable 10-1 victory over Exeter City in the third round on Saturday. Antoine Semenyo scored and assisted on his debut for the Cityzens, while youngster Max Alleyne also netted his first goal for the club, as Pep Guardiola's side swept aside their League One opponents at the Etihad Stadium.

In the first-ever meeting between the two sides, Exeter were almost in dreamland when defender Ed Turns rose highest inside the penalty area, but his header was well-saved by City’s cup goalkeeper James Trafford after five minutes.

After overcoming the scare, City soon took the lead when centre-back Alleyne, who only made his debut for the club in Wednesday’s Premier League draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, bundled the ball home after a goalmouth scramble just seven minutes later.

Continuing to dominate proceedings, Guardiola’s men quickly doubled their lead when Rodri lashed a fierce, long-range effort past Joe Whitworth after 24 minutes. And then it was a tale of two own goals as Exeter duo Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater each put through their own net in an unfortunate five-minute spell at the end of the first half.

Picking up from where they left off after the break, Semenyo - who only completed his move from Bournemouth on Friday - capped off a whirlwind week by setting up Rico Lewis for City’s fifth, before scoring the sixth himself with a composed finish after 54 minutes.

Making a host of second-half changes, City were able to hand a second debut to substitute Stephen Mfuni, who joined fellow academy graduate Ryan McAidoo in making his maiden bow in blue. And the youngsters watched on as City made it 7-0 when midfielder Tijjani Reijnders built on his recent goals against Nottingham Forest and Chelsea by finding the back of the net after 71 minutes.

City, who have reached the final in the previous three editions of the FA Cup, then added further gloss to their thumping victory when substitute Nico O’Reilly and McAidoo scored in an outrageous seven-minute spell.

However, Exeter - after what was a devastating beatdown - finally had something to smile about when substitute George Birch pulled a goal back for Gary Caldwell's side, before City defender Lewis restored the hosts' nine-goal advantage with his second strike of the afternoon.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (6/10):

    Continuing as City's goalkeeper for domestic cup competitions, he made a great save to deny Exeter's Turns after five minutes. But from then on, he was simply never tested.

    Rico Lewis (9/10):

    Handed a start in place of Matheus Nunes, the right-back latched onto Semenyo's teasing cross to make it 5-0 after 49 minutes, before scoring his second in stoppage time.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (7/10):

    Extending his run in the starting XI, the centre-back was involved in the build up to City's opener, playing in a low cross which eventually found its way to Alleyne.

    Max Alleyne (8/10):

    After making his City debut in Wednesday's draw with Brighton, the youngster capped off a dream week in blue by prodding home after 12 minutes.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    City's Mr. Reliable in the FA Cup, the defender thought he had scored his side's third of the afternoon, but it went down as an own goal. He was then substituted at half-time.

    Midfield

    Tijjani Reijnders (7/10):

    Looking to build on his fine form in front of goal, the midfielder played in the cross which brought about City's fourth via another own goal, before bagging his side's seventh in the second half.

    Rodri (7/10):

    Continuing to build up his fitness following his lengthy injury layoff, the Spaniard netted his first goal since May 2024 with a superb 25-yard strike in the first half. With City cruising, the midfielder was then replaced at the interval.

    Rayan Cherki (8/10):

    Causing problems with his trademark guile, the two-footed midfielder thought he had won City a penalty in the first half, but referee Adam Herczeg waved away his protests. He then recorded the assist for Semenyo's dream first goal for his new club.

    Attack

    Ryan McAidoo (8/10):

    Making his first-team debut for City, the young winger capped off his perfect day by latching onto Divine Mukasa's pass to score City's ninth.

    Erling Haaland (5/10):

    Surprisingly not amongst the goals, the striker was then substituted at half-time as City took the opportunity to rest their talisman, with the damage already done.

    Antoine Semenyo (8/10):

    Handed an immediate debut following his move from Bournemouth, the winger recorded his first goal and assist in a clinical second-half performance.

    Subs & Manager

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    Introduced after the interval, the academy graduate made the perfect impact by heading home City's eighth goal in what was a ruthless display in front of goal.

    Stephen Mfuni (6/10):

    It was a proud day for the youngster who - like McAidoo - made his City debut. Emerging from the bench at half-time, the defender was positive when he had the ball, making two passes into the final third.

    Divine Mukasa (7/10):

    Another half-time substitute, the midfielder registered the assist for City's ninth, teeing up McAidoo with a neat pass from the left.

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Brought on just after the hour mark, the captain was cool and composed for City, completing 93 per cent (26/28) of his attempted passes.

    Jeremy Doku (8/10):

    The Belgium international was lively as a second-half substitute, setting up Reijnders for City's seventh and Lewis for City's tenth.

    Pep Guardiola (8/10):

    Shuffling his deck by making six changes from the side that drew with Brighton, the City boss made all the right calls, watching on as Lewis, McAidoo and Semenyo seized their chance to shine.

