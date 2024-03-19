Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

Man Utd wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo called up to England senior squad for first time after majestic performance in FA Cup classic against Liverpool

Kobbie MainooManchester UnitedEnglandPremier LeagueLiverpoolFA Cup

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has been added to the latest England squad after his stellar display in the FA Cup against Liverpool.

  • Midfielder brought in to Gareth Southgate's setup
  • Initially part of Three Lions' U21 squad
  • Made 14 Premier League appearances for Man Utd this season

