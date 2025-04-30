Man Utd women's player ratings vs Chelsea: USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce's error proves costly for Red Devils as WSL top-three hopes left hanging in the balance

The American made a costly error to hand the Blues the points they needed to secure the title

Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the Women's Super League's top three and thus qualifying for the Champions League took a hit on Wednesday as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in a result that confirmed the Blues as champions, but placed a great deal of pressure on Marc Skinner's side ahead of their derby date with fourth-placed Manchester City this weekend.

United had a chance after 17 minutes, but first, Melvine Malard forced a good save from Hannah Hampton before Grace Clinton saw her rebounded effort brilliantly blocked by Naomi Girma.

Malard was sent through on goal again shortly before half-time, but she hesitated and Hampton in Chelsea's goal was able to force her back, before saving a follow-up effort from Clinton. The England midfielder was also unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after she seemed to be fouled by Millie Bright in the box, but the referee waved play on.

After the restart, United had yet another chance through Celin Bizet as she ghosted in at the back post and was well denied, before Red Devils goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was required to make a smart double-save to keep the scores level.

Tullis-Joyce, though, was at fault for Chelsea's winning goal with 15 minutes to go, as the United States international tried and failed to claim a corner coming into the box, allowing Lucy Bronze to head into an empty net.

