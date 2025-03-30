Man Utd women's player ratings vs Everton: Grace Clinton bags another goal! Lionesses star gears up for England duty in fine form as Red Devils bolster Champions League quest

Hinata Miyazawa and Leah Galton also impressed as Marc Skinner's side took another big step towards a return to Europe

Goals from Dominique Janssen and Grace Clinton allowed Manchester United to beat Everton 2-0 on Sunday and further solidify their place inside the Women's Super League's Champions League spots ahead of a huge end to the season. The Red Devils have to face all of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in their last three games of the campaign, making victories until that point all the more important if they are to be in Europe next year. This win then, against a tricky opponent, was vital.

Everton were a potential banana skin. The Toffees have been much improved in the second half of this season, causing problems for both Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks. That came out in a similar manner on Sunday, unlucky to have a goal ruled out in the first few minutes when Katja Snoeijs was adjudged to have handled the ball before putting it past Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the United goal. It was one of several encouraging moments for the visiting side, who started much the better, but the wind was knocked out of their sails in just the 22nd minute, when the usually dependable Courtney Brosnan failed to collect a cross and Janssen took full advantage.

It was from there that United start to grow into the game, with Clinton brilliantly teeing up Celin Bizet for a volley that was well-saved by Brosnan before the break. Maya Le Tissier hit the bar with a sweet strike just seconds later, too. It was in the second half that the killer blow was finally delivered, as Clinton converted Leah Galton's cross. There was still plenty of time left for Everton to get back into things at that point, but the Merseysiders struggled to find any real momentum as United secured another three points in their quest for a Champions League return.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...