Man Utd women player ratings vs Brighton: Nikita Parris continues to stake a claim for a Lionesses recall as brace fires Red Devils to comfortable win

The England forward cannot stop scoring, following up her brace versus Aston Villa last week with another against the Seagulls

Nikita Parris kept her name firmly in contention for a Lionesses recall as her brace fired Manchester United to a 2-0 win over Brighton and allowed them to at least temporarily close the gap on the Women's Super League's top three to five points. The England forward is in some form, having now bagged six goals in her last five outings.

The Seagulls came into the game in a vulnerable place following the shock news of head coach Mel Phillips' sacking and that much was evident from the off as United took control of the game, breaking the deadlock after just nine minutes when Parris profited from some excellent work by Geyse.

Brighton forward Elisabeth Terland did pose problems for the hosts and forced Mary Earps into an excellent save in the first half but United rarely looked in trouble in this game, Geyse and Parris linking up again just after the hour to double the lead and put the game to bed as the Red Devils secured back-to-back wins in the WSL.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...