Man Utd to win title by 2028?! Michael Owen gives verdict on Red Devils' Premier League trophy target & reveals what they need to do to achieve ambitious goal

With Fletcher at the helm, various other former United favourites have been linked with a caretaker role at Old Trafford - including 1999 Treble winner and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as ex-midfielder Michael Carrick.

Owen told GOAL when asked if the Red Devils are taking the right approach: "I think so. I particularly like the Michael Carrick option. He has obviously had a little taster of it before. He's got his experience at Middlesbrough, and did a fine job. I can see that one. I was working with him on the television not so long ago and he didn't sound to me as though he is pining to get back in, but if the right thing came up then I'm sure he would look at it. I quite like that one.

“It’s always the case, changing halfway through the season, a lot of the main candidates are in work and are hard to prise away. It might be a case that is the realistic option - the three names. If Fletch does well, it would be hard to remove him. If he wins at Burnley and then it’s Brighton the next game in the cup and does well there and you are looking for a manager to take you until the end of the season, then all of a sudden it would be strange to remove him and put a Carrick in or a Solskjaer. It might be that Fletch gets the role until the end of the season. I wouldn’t rule that out. I understand why that could be the case.”

